Company News
April 30, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Cable operator Charter edges past quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Cable operator Charter Communications Inc edged past analysts’ estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the company attracted more customers for its internet services, offsetting a drop in video subscribers.

The company added 398,000 internet customers in the reported quarter, above a consensus estimate of 344,000, according to research firm FactSet.

Total revenue rose to $11.21 billion from $10.66 billion, slightly beating estimates of $11.2 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

