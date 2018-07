July 31 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc on Tuesday reported a 96 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher demand for its internet services.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $273 million, or $1.15 per share, for the quarter ended June 30 from $139 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $10.85 billion from $10.36 billion. (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)