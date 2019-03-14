Financials
March 14, 2019 / 7:27 AM / in 3 hours

Challenger banks Charter Court, OneSavings agree to all-share merger

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc has agreed to merge with online mortgage bank Charter Court Financial in an all-share deal, the lender said on Thursday, giving it more heft as it takes on the bigger banks in Britain.

OneSavings also reported a 15 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit to 193.6 million pounds ($256.81 million), as it benefited from a focus on providing mortgage credit to bigger, professional landlords.

$1 = 0.7539 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below