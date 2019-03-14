Challenger banks Charter Court, OneSavings agree to all-share merger

March 14 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc has agreed to merge with online mortgage bank Charter Court Financial in an all-share deal, the lender said on Thursday, giving it more heft as it takes on the bigger banks in Britain.

OneSavings also reported a 15 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit to 193.6 million pounds ($256.81 million), as it benefited from a focus on providing mortgage credit to bigger, professional landlords.