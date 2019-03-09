Financials
March 9, 2019 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Challenger banks Onesavings and Charter Court in merger talks -Sky

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - British challenger banks Onesavings and Charter Court Financial Services are in talks about all-share merger that could create a lender worth more than 1.6 billion pounds, Sky News reported on Saturday.

OneSavings, founded in 2011 as part of a private equity buyout of the Kent building society KRBS, is one of the banks aiming to challenge Britain’s biggest lenders. Charter Court, a specialist mortgage bank, was launched in 2008.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
