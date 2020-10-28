Charter defeats TCPA vicarious liability claim to beat third-party telemarketing case

Charter Communications Inc convinced an Illinois federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to hold it “vicariously liable” for violating a federal robocall law over telemarketing calls a third party allegedly made on the company’s behalf.

The judge on Tuesday granted Charter’s motion to dismiss the complaint for lack of personal jurisdiction, holding that Illinois resident George Moore didn’t sufficiently allege a plausible “agency relationship” between Charter and third party Expinfo Inc to confer jurisdiction. The judge left the door open for Moore to amend his Telephone Consumer Protection Act complaint.

