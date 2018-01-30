10th Circuit rejects wine collector's claims against Chase, Amex

Chase Bank and American Express Centurion Bank do not have to refund nearly $1 million to Malik Hasan, a Denver wine collector who paid that amount to the credit card issuers for wine from a now shuttered California importer, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

One of thousands of customers who paid for wine they never received from Berkeley’s Premier Cru, Hasan had argued that the U.S. Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA) required the two banks to refund his credit card payments for the undelivered wine.

