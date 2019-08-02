Judge greenlights consumers’ lawsuit v. Chase saying cryptocurrency not like cash

A proposed class action can go forward accusing Chase Bank of charging credit-card customers surprise fees last year when it started billing their cryptocurrency purchases as cash advances, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled.

Chase Bank had argued that cryptocurrencies are a form of electronic cash and thus its treatment of the purchases was correct. In a decision on Thursday, however, U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla said customers had presented a reasonable argument that “cash” refers to government-issued currency and excludes cryptocurrency.

