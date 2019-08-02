Westlaw News
August 2, 2019 / 11:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge greenlights consumers’ lawsuit v. Chase saying cryptocurrency not like cash

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A proposed class action can go forward accusing Chase Bank of charging credit-card customers surprise fees last year when it started billing their cryptocurrency purchases as cash advances, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled.

Chase Bank had argued that cryptocurrencies are a form of electronic cash and thus its treatment of the purchases was correct. In a decision on Thursday, however, U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla said customers had presented a reasonable argument that “cash” refers to government-issued currency and excludes cryptocurrency.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KeoNin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below