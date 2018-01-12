Judge rejects fraud claims against Chase over fitness club bills

JPMorgan Chase is not liable for fraud or violations of Washington D.C.’s consumer protection law for allegedly processing unauthorized charges for a defunct fitness club in the district, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said evidence did not support fraud claims by the consumer suing the bank, and alleged violations of the city’s consumer protection law are preempted by federal law.

