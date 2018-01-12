FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 12, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge rejects fraud claims against Chase over fitness club bills

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase is not liable for fraud or violations of Washington D.C.’s consumer protection law for allegedly processing unauthorized charges for a defunct fitness club in the district, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said evidence did not support fraud claims by the consumer suing the bank, and alleged violations of the city’s consumer protection law are preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r4GVnl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.