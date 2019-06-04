Chase customers sue over interest on credit card accounts paid in full

Chase Bank has been hit with a proposed nationwide class action in Delaware accusing it of charging its credit-card customers interest on purchases that are paid in full by the payment deadline, contrary to promises in its card agreements.

Filed on Monday in Wilmington federal court, the lawsuit said Chase tells customers it will give them an interest-free grace period on new purchases when a balance is paid in full, but in fact it eliminates the grace period if the entire balance was not paid off the previous two months.

