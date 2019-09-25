Judge ends patent-infringement case over Facebook Messenger

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled for Facebook Inc on the last remaining claim of a long-running lawsuit accusing its Messenger service of infringing a patent on chatroom technology.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California ruled that Windy City Innovations’ internet chatroom technology was ineligible for a patent because it “describes nothing more than an abstract process for sending a message, determining how to display it, and locating the means to display it.”

