September 25, 2019 / 2:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge ends patent-infringement case over Facebook Messenger

Barbara Grzincic

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled for Facebook Inc on the last remaining claim of a long-running lawsuit accusing its Messenger service of infringing a patent on chatroom technology.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California ruled that Windy City Innovations’ internet chatroom technology was ineligible for a patent because it “describes nothing more than an abstract process for sending a message, determining how to display it, and locating the means to display it.”

