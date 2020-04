April 28 (Reuters) - Global payment service provider Checkout.com said on Tuesday it would join Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led effort to build global digital currency Libra.

“The Libra project holds the promise of increasing financial inclusion for billions of unbanked people”, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)