ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - ChemChina and Sinochem are consolidating their agricultural assets into a new holding company to be called Syngenta Group, ChemChina unit Syngenta said on Sunday.

Chen Lichtenstein, current president and CEO of ADAMA, will be nominated CFO of the newly formed Syngenta Group. He will be based in Basel, Switzerland, the Swiss group that ChemChina acquired in 2017 for $43 billion said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)