Syngenta boosts third-quarter sales and profit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta is seen on a farm in the village of Geispitzen, France June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemicals and seeds company Syngenta Group boosted third-quarter sales and operating profit despite challenging market conditions, the unit of ChemChina said on Friday.

Sales rose 5% year on year to $5.4 billion, a 15% gain at constant exchange rates.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1% to $733 million, it said, as all businesses delivered strong sales growth at constant exchange rates.