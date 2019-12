BEAUMONT, Texas, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A Nov. 27 explosion at the TPC Group petrochemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, was due to a “fundamental failure in the system,” U.S. Chemical Safety Board member Manuel Ehrlich said on Thursday.

The specific event that triggered the early morning blast has yet to be determined, Ehrlich said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)