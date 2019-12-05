Basic Materials
Shelter in place issued for the city of Port Neches, Texas

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Residents of Port Neches, Texas, have been ordered to shelter-in-place until Thursday morning because of wind conditions and ongoing activities after a fire at TPC Group’s chemical plant in the city, a local government official said on Wednesday.

Elevated levels of the chemical 1,3-butadiene are being measured in the area and “as a precaution, we are recommending sheltering in place until 6 a.m. in the morning. The situation will be evaluated throughout the night,” said Allison Getz, a public information officer for Jefferson County, where Port Neches is located.

TPC Group’s Port Neches plant suffered a fire after an explosion on Nov. 27 that injured three workers.

The 218-acre (88-hectare) plant makes flammable petrochemicals used in tires and gasoline. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Sumita Layek; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

