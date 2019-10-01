Motiva may finish Port Arthur, Texas chem plant purchase by end Oct - sources

HOUSTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises will be ready to complete the purchase of a Flint Hills Resources chemical plant next to its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by the end of October, said sources familiar with Motiva’s plans.

Because of the addition of the chem plant, which has an ethane cracker, Motiva plans to accelerate construction of a polyethylene unit and slow down work on an ethane cracker and an aromatics unit in the refinery, with the final investment decision on the last two pushed back to late 2021, the sources said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)