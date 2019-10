HOUSTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises said on Tuesday that, pending final regulatory approval, the purchase of a Port Arthur, Texas, chemical plant from Flint Hills Resources will close on Oct. 31.

Motiva also said it had adjusted schedule for the construction of new chemical units planned at its Port Arthur refinery to prioritize a polyethylene unit and decelerate aromatics unit and ethane cracker projects. (Reporting by Erwin Seba )