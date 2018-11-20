Russian-backed proposal to limit power of chemical weapons watchdog fails

AMSTERDAM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A Chinese-Russian proposal that would have limited new powers by the global chemical weapons agency to assign blame for attacks with banned poisons in Syria, but was opposed by Western powers, failed to win enough support in a vote at the organisation on Tuesday.

A the draft decision put to a vote at a conference of the Organisation for the prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was blocked in a vote of 82 against and 30 in favour. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)