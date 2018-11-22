Basic Materials
November 22, 2018 / 12:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

US ambassador: Iran failed to declare all chemical weapons to global agency

AMSTERDAM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Iran has not declared all its chemical weapons capabilities to the global chemical weapons agency in The Hague, in violation of an international non-proliferation convention, the U.S. ambassador to the organisation said on Thursday.

Ambassador Kenneth Ward told a meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that Iran had failed to report a production facility for the filling of aerial bombs. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by Gareth Jones)

