May 18, 2018 / 2:11 PM / in 2 hours

Britain calls for meeting to strengthen resolve against chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson called on parties to the international Chemical Weapons Convention to meet in June and agree ways to strengthen the agreement in the face of recent uses of banned weapons.

“We join our partners today in calling for a special session of Conference of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in June to agree action to support the Convention and its implementing body, the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons),” Johnson said in a statement.

“Together, we will ensure that the global ban on chemical weapons and their use is upheld and enforced.”

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

