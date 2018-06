THE HAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - The British delegation at the global chemical weapons body on Tuesday called for a vote within 24 hours on its proposal to give the watchdog greater powers to assign blame for chemical attacks.

Russia, Syria and Iran immediately opposed the proposal, presented at a special session at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; nediting by John Stonestreet)