FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 27, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chemical weapons body OPCW's members approve empowerment proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - A British-led proposal to give the Organization for the Prohibition for Chemical Weapons (OPCW) new powers to assign blame for attacks with banned toxic munitions overwhelmingly won support from its members on Wednesday, two diplomatic sources said.

In a special session, member states of the agency voted 82-24 for the proposal, easily reaching the two-thirds majority needed for it to succeed.

The motion had been supported by the United States and European Union, but opposed by Russia, Iran, Syria and their allies. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.