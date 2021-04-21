Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings

AMSTERDAM, April 21 (Reuters) - Syria on Wednesday was stripped of its voting rights at the global chemical weapons watchdog by member states after its forces were found to have repeatedly used poison gas during the civil war.
A majority of nations voting at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported a decision to immediately revoke Syria’s privileges at the agency. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet)
