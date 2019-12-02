Chemometec appoints Steen Soendergaard as new CEO

COPENHAGEN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Danish medical equipment maker Chemometec has appointed Steen Soendergaard as new chief executive following the abrupt departure of its former CEO on Friday, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Shares in Chemometec fell as much as 18% on Friday after the company announced changes to its management, and its request to suspend it shares was turned down.

Chief financial officer, Claus Madsen, will take over as interim CEO until Soendergaard assumes his new role as soon as possible, the company said. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)