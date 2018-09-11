FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 9:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chemours sues Army over World War II munitions site contamination

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Chemical company Chemours has sued the U.S. Department of the Army for alleged breach of contract for failing to take responsibility for environmental contamination at a World War II munitions plant in Minnesota operated by a Chemours predecessor company.

Filed on Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C., the lawsuit seeks an order requiring the U.S. government to reimburse Chemours for any damages claims resulting from operations at the site, as well as legal expenses the company has incurred to date.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QnKOfp

