Chemours sues Army over World War II munitions site contamination

Chemical company Chemours has sued the U.S. Department of the Army for alleged breach of contract for failing to take responsibility for environmental contamination at a World War II munitions plant in Minnesota operated by a Chemours predecessor company.

Filed on Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C., the lawsuit seeks an order requiring the U.S. government to reimburse Chemours for any damages claims resulting from operations at the site, as well as legal expenses the company has incurred to date.

