UPDATE 1-UK's Chemring factory explosion to hit profit, cash flow, debt

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Defence equipment maker Chemring Group Plc said on Monday that it expects the explosion at a military hardware factory near Salisbury, Wiltshire to hurt operating profit for the year, as well as operating cash flow and net debt.

Chemring said the impact on 2018 and 2019 cannot be accurately appraised at this time as it will depend on insurance recoveries, the timeline for the investigation to be completed and the site to re-open, remediation work to be finished and at what rate production resumes.

Chemring shares were expected to fall 5 percent to 10 percent on Monday, according to traders.

The company said underlying operating profit for the year would take a hit of 10 million to 20 million pounds.

The explosion at the Chemring Countermeasures (CCM) factory, which makes products to safeguard military ships and aircraft from attacks, killed one person and injured another on Friday evening.

The blast caused damage to parts of the factory’s manufacturing operations and production is currently suspended, Chemring added on Monday.

Chemring said the facility’s deliveries to customers in the last quarter of the current year were earlier expected to be 25 million pounds and to contribute 15 million pounds for total underlying operating earnings.

The company did not provide additional details about future deliveries from the factory.

Chemring, founded 112 years ago, had reported an underlying operating profit of 55.4 million pounds for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2017.