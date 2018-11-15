Chemring Group revenue falls, streamlines Energetics business

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Defence contractor Chemring Group Plc reported lower full-year revenue on Thursday and said it would exit some businesses in its Energetics segment that makes components for explosives as part of a restructuring.

"The future focus within the Energetics segment should be on the niche specialist energetic materials businesses in Chicago, Ardeer and Norway," the company said. bit.ly/2QKrM2O

The segments that Chemring will exit under its Energetics business - which provides components for explosives and other devices - are located in Derby and Florida and will be treated as discontinued in its 2018 financial statements, it said.

Total full-year revenue fell to 436 million pounds ($566.8 million) from 547 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said excluding the impact of the CCM factory blast this year, trading across the group in the fourth quarter was in line with its expectations. ($1 = 0.7692 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)