June 24, 2019

China's Chengtun starts construction of 60,000-tonnes lithium project - Sichuan Daily

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China's Chengtun Mining Group Co Ltd started construction of a lithium processing project with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes in the southwestern province of Sichuan, the local-government backed Sichuan Daily reported here

The project is expected to produce 30,000 tonnes of lithium, 20,000 tonnes of battery-level lithium hydroxide and 10,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate when full production starts in 2023.

The project will see a total investment of 2.4 billion yuan ($349.42 million). ($1 = 6.8686 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

