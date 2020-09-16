Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund ADIA discloses 5.05% stake in Cheniere Energy

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), United Arab Emirates' biggest sovereign wealth fund, has disclosed a 5.05% stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy LNG.A in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ADIA, which manages about $700 billion in assets, invests on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi overseas in listed and unlisted assets.

The value of the stake is around $615 million, based on Cheniere’s last traded price.