Cheniere Energy raises annual production rate forecast

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy Inc on Monday raised its annual production rate forecast to 4.7–5.0 million tonnes per train.

It had earlier forecast annual production rate of 4.4–4.9 million tonnes per train.

Cheniere also said it made a final investment decision related to the sixth train of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project, and has instructed engineering firm Bechtel to proceed with the construction. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)