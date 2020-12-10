Cheniere Energy Partners strikes deal to sell 30 LNG cargoes in 2021

(Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners announced a deal on Wednesday for its unit to sell up to 30 cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas to a unit of Cheniere Energy Inc..

Sabine Pass Liquefaction, a unit of Cheniere Energy Partners (CEP), will deliver the cargoes to Cheniere Energy Inc unit Cheniere Marketing International in 2021, as part of the deal.

The cargoes would be priced at a rate equal to 115% of Henry Hub natural gas futures plus a premium of $0.728 per one million British thermal units, CEP said in a filing here.