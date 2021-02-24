Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cheniere Energy posts smaller quarterly loss as LNG demand recovers

By Reuters Staff

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday compared with the third, as an uptick in economic activity fueled by COVID-19 vaccines lifted demand for liquefied natural gas.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $194 million, or 77 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $463 million, or $1.84 per share, in the third quarter.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

