UPDATE 1-Cheniere posts higher revenue helped by canceled cargoes

(Adds income details)

May 4 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc’s revenue increased to $3.09 billion in the first quarter from $2.71 billion a year earlier helped by cancel led cargoes for which customers are still obliged to pay fees, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $18 million during the quarter - to $1.54 per share, compared to $1.43 in the first three months of 2020 - as increased commodity margins were offset by a $414 million decrease in derivative-related after-tax gains attributable to common stockholders, the company said. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)