Cheniere and Shell deliver carbon-neutral U.S. LNG to Europe

(Reuters) -U.S. liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy Inc announced it has supplied a carbon neutral cargo to Royal Dutch Shell as part of the companies’ long-term agreement, adding to a list of sellers neutralizing emissions as more buyers commit to environmental and sustainability targets.

The carbon-neutral LNG cargo was supplied from Cheniere’s Sabine Pass facility and delivered to Europe in early April, the producer said in a statement. Offsets used were bought from Shell’s global portfolio of nature-based projects.

In March, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it had delivered its first carbon-neutral shipment to Europe. Pavilion signed a long-term contract with Chevron Corp earlier this year and one with Qatar Petroleum Trading late last year requesting data on greenhouse gas emissions. Last year, China National Offshore Oil Corp, or CNOOC, bought from Shell its first cargoes with offset carbon emissions.

Cheniere on Tuesday boosted its annual guidance after posting a 40% increase in first-quarter earnings.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose 40% to $1.5 billion in the quarter. The company increased its annual guidance by 4.5%, with expected earnings now ranging from $4.3 billion to $4.6 billion.

“Continued strength in global LNG market fundamentals, together with the strong first quarter results we reported today, improves our outlook for the balance of the year and enables us to increase our full-year 2021 financial guidance,” Chief Executive Jack Fusco said in a statement.

Improved market margins also allowed for stronger distributable cash flow guidance, now expected between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion this year, the company said.

Cheniere’s revenue rose to $3.09 billion in the first quarter from $2.71 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose by $18 million during the quarter to $1.54 per share, compared with $1.43 per share in the first three months of 2020.

Cheniere operates three LNG processing units, known as trains, at its Corpus Christi terminal, including the third train which achieved substantial completion on March 26, with a total annual LNG production capacity of about 15 million tonnes.