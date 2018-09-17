FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cheniere signs 15-year LNG sales pact with oil trader Vitol

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc said on Monday that it signed a 15-year agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the world’s largest oil trader, Vitol Inc.

Cheniere said it will sell 0.7 million tonnes of LNG every year to Vitol, starting 2018 and the purchase price will be pegged to the Henry Hub monthly average, plus a fee. Houston-based Cheniere operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana and is building the Corpus Christi plant in Texas. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

