Russia's Cherkizovo re-IPO bookrunners to accept bids this week -- sources

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Bookrunners for Russian meat producer Cherkizovo’s share offering on the Moscow stock exchange will accept bids from April 3 to April 10, while pricing is expected to be determined on April 11, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Cherkizovo said earlier on Wednesday that it expected the offering to total around 18.1 percent of the company’s share capital, which is roughly 15 billion roubles ($230.27 million).

It said it had set a guideline for the share offering of 1,875-2,125 roubles per share.