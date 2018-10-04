Russia's Cherkizovo finds no violations at unit regulator calls unsafe

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Meat producer Cherkizovo said on Thursday it had found no evidence of safety violations at one of its units which Russia’s agricultural regulator said was unsafe and should be temporarily shut down.

Rosselkhoznadzor said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against Cherkizovo after finding salmonella and listeria bacteria in the affected unit’s poultry products.

It said it had asked a court to halt production at the site for up to 90 days and to stop sales of the unit’s products.

But Cherkizovo said on Thursday that its own specialists had found no violations of safety standards when they carried out an inspection on Wednesday.

“According to the information on the regulator’s website, the product samples were picked up in retail stores. Therefore, it’s necessary to take into account the transport conditions and storage temperatures at the stores,” Cherkizovo said in a statement. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Andrew Osborn and Jason Neely)