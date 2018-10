MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s agricultural watchdog said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against meat firm Cherkizovo over safety violations.

Rosselkhoznadzor, the watchdog, said it had asked the court to halt sales of products made by one of Cherkizovo’s poultry units, citing detection of bacteria.

Cherkizovo declined to comment immediately. (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)