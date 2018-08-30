FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chery to introduce electric SUV to Europe no sooner than 2020-FAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned carmaker Chery Automobile Co will introduce its electric sports utility vehicle model Exceed no sooner than 2020 to the European market, its chief executive was quoted as saying by a German newspaper.

Germany could be one of the first countries where the car will be sold, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Chen Anning as saying.

Chen said Chery would shortly announce the construction of a development centre close to Frankfurt, with a view to employing “several hundreds of employees” there over the mid-term, the paper added.

Chen told Reuters last year that Chery, best known at home for its Arrizo sedans, plans to raise the share of overseas sales to a third of total sales from a quarter now. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

