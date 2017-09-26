FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake Energy expects 15 pct drop in Q3 output
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 11:28 AM / in 24 days

Chesapeake Energy expects 15 pct drop in Q3 output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said it expects a 15 percent drop in third-quarter production due to disruptions in weather, asset sales and changes in capital allocation.

The natural gas producer said it expects current-quarter production to be about 542,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day(boepd), lower than the 638,100 boepd a year earlier.

The company also said it now expects its adjusted production forecast for the full-year to range between a drop of 1 percent and an increase of 1 percent, compared with its previous view of flat to 4 percent growth. (bit.ly/2y5Ajrh) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.