Company News
May 8, 2019 / 11:09 AM / in 2 hours

Chesapeake Energy reports bigger quarterly net loss

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Wednesday its first-quarter net loss widened, hit by a fall in production and lower crude prices.

Net loss available to the shareholders of the Oklahoma-based natural gas and oil producer widened to $44 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $6 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

The company’s production fell to 484,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 554,000 boepd a year earlier.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur

