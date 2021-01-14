UPDATE 1-Chesapeake Energy bankruptcy plan approved by U.S. judge

(Adds details, background)

HOUSTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan was approved by a U.S. judge on Wednesday, giving lenders control of the shale firm and ending a contentious trial.

The plan provides about $3 billion in financing and eliminates $7 billion in outstanding debt. Investors who committed last spring to back the restructuring stand to benefit enormously given the company’s about $5.13 billion enterprise value and improved oil and gas prices since the deal was struck.

Once the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, Chesapeake filed for court protection last June, weighed down by heavy debt and falling energy demand and prices spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Unsecured creditors had opposed the plan, arguing Chesapeake was bankrupt long before it sought court protection and criticizing its terms for giving a group of debt holders, including mutual fund giant Franklin Advisers Inc., an advantage.

However, Chesapeake managers “should not be criticized,” said U.S. bankruptcy court Judge David Jones rejecting efforts to unsecured creditors to revise or delay his decision, “they should be complimented.”

He rejected a last minute offer by an investment group led by Jefferies Financial Group to finance the company even as he concede his decision to allocate a significant number of share-rights to Franklin and others provided them with a big payday.

"I might have made a different decision with the benefit of hindsight," Jones said. "The fact of the matter is I didn't."