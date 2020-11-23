Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bankruptcy News

Williams, Chesapeake resolve midstream contract disputes

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Williams Companies Inc said on Monday it has reached a resolution with bankrupt shale producer Chesapeake Energy Corp and will reduce the fees it will charge on some lines.

As part of the agreement, Chesapeake will pay all pre-bankruptcy and past dues receivables related to midstream expenses, as per existing contracts between the companies. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

