Williams, Chesapeake resolve midstream contract disputes

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Williams Companies Inc said on Monday it has reached a resolution with bankrupt shale producer Chesapeake Energy Corp and will reduce the fees it will charge on some lines.

As part of the agreement, Chesapeake will pay all pre-bankruptcy and past dues receivables related to midstream expenses, as per existing contracts between the companies. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)