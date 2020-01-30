Authorities probe fatal blast at Chesapeake Energy drill site

HOUSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Authorities on Thursday were investigating a fire at a Chesapeake Energy Corp oil well in Texas that killed one worker and injured three others.

Emergency teams were working to contain a blowout that triggered Wednesday’s blaze at a remote site near Deanville, Texas, about 75 miles (121 km) east of Austin, a representative for the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates worksite fatalities, said on Thursday it had opened an investigation.

Three victims were flown to medical facilities in Austin and Houston late on Wednesday.

The names of the victims were not disclosed. A Chesapeake Energy spokesman did not reply to requests for comment on Thursday. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Jonathan Oatis)