Forbes Energy Services unit was drilling contractor in Chesapeake blast - regulator

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Employees of Alice, Texas-based Forbes Energy Services were among those working at a Chesapeake Energy well in Texas that exploded this week, killing one person and injuring three others, the state’s oil and gas regulator said on Friday.

Employees of Chesapeake Energy, Eagle Pressure Control and CC Forbes, a unit of Forbes Energy Services, were at the site when the blast occurred, according to a Texas Railroad Commission report. Chesapeake and Eagle Pressure Control did not immediately respond to requests for comments, and Forbes did not respond to phone calls or emails seeking comment.