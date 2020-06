June 18 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said its borrowing base under a loan agreement was cut to $2.3 billion from $3 billion and its creditors had agreed to waive some defaults.

The company also said in a regulatory filing that it had chosen not to make interest payments of around $10 million due June 15 on some of its notes. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)