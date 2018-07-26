FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 26, 2018 / 8:40 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Chesapeake Energy plans to sell Utica Shale stake for $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Thursday it plans to sell its stake in the Utica Shale region of Ohio to privately owned Encino Acquisition Partners for about $2 billion.

The purchase price includes a $100 million contingent payment based on future natural gas prices.

Chesapeake also said its 2019 oil production is expected to grow about 10 percent from 2018, adjusted for asset sales, with additional oil growth anticipated in 2020. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.