Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy is cutting 220 workers, or about 15% of employees this week, according to a company email.

Most of the layoffs will happen at the company’s Oklahoma City headquarters, the email said.

The company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan was approved by a U.S. judge last month, giving lenders control of the firm and ending a contentious trial.