Company News
August 6, 2019 / 11:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chesapeake Energy posts bigger loss on lower output, price

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by lower production and natural gas prices, as well as higher production costs.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Chesapeake widened to $158 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $118 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, it reported a loss of 10 cents for the latest quarter.

Production fell to 496,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 530,000 boepd. (Reporting by Taru Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below