Chesapeake Energy posts bigger loss on lower output, price

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by lower production and natural gas prices, as well as higher production costs.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Chesapeake widened to $158 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $118 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, it reported a loss of 10 cents for the latest quarter.

Production fell to 496,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 530,000 boepd. (Reporting by Taru Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)