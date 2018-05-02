FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018

Chesapeake Energy profit jumps on higher production, prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit jump on Wednesday, helped by higher production and oil and natural gas prices.

The Oklahoma-based company said net income available to shareholders rose to $268 million, or 29 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $75 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chesapeake’s production rose to 554,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 528,000 boepd, a year earlier. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

