Chesapeake Energy profit jumps on higher production, prices

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit jump on Wednesday, helped by higher production and oil and natural gas prices.

The Oklahoma-based company said net income available to shareholders rose to $268 million, or 29 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $75 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chesapeake’s production rose to 554,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 528,000 boepd, a year earlier. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)